Edward R. Setley, 61, of Muhlenberg Township, passed November 25th in Manorcare, Laureldale. He was the husband of Lori (Spangler) Setley. Born in Reading, PA he was the son of the late William and Anna (Sonan) Setley. Edward worked for Rockwell International as a machine operator and later worked as a Meat Processor at local supermarkets. In addition to his spouse, he is survived by, son, Jonathan and his spouse Heather, son, Nathanael and his spouse Tanya, and a daughter, Emily; five grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla, Hayden, Ethan and Joshua and brothers, Gerald, William and Richard. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 1st in Berks County Memorial Gardens at 1:30 PM. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com