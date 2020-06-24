Edward Strunk
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Strunk III Edward Strunk III, 68, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the late afternoon hours Monday, June 22, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Deborah L. (nee’ Ormsbee) Strunk. Born July 12, 1951, in Reading, he was a son of the late Edward Strunk Jr. & the late Cora E. (nee’ Moyer) Strunk. Ed was last employed by Giant Food Stores, Exeter, as Seafood Manager. He enjoyed thrifting, collecting antiques, spoiling his wife and grandchildren, and spending time with his whole family. He would do anything for his dog and fur-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Deborah (William) Weiner, Crystal Strunk, Justin (Christine) Marburger, Jared (Rachael Stoppi) Strunk, & Paul “PJ” Hervochon; fur child: Jasper; seven grandchildren: Angel Strunk, Isabella Weiner, Julia Margurger, Sophia Weiner, Isaiah Strunk, Gabriella Weiner, & Abigail Margurger; his siblings: Dona (Jack) Yoder, Kenneth (Tracey) Strunk; and by a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Michael T. & Kathleen M. Strunk; and by his mother in law: Claire F. (nee’ Rowe) Ormsbee. At Ed’s request, services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association: www.heart.org The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, is assisting the family. www.mullfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
(610) 589-2821
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved