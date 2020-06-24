Edward Strunk III Edward Strunk III, 68, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the late afternoon hours Monday, June 22, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Deborah L. (nee’ Ormsbee) Strunk. Born July 12, 1951, in Reading, he was a son of the late Edward Strunk Jr. & the late Cora E. (nee’ Moyer) Strunk. Ed was last employed by Giant Food Stores, Exeter, as Seafood Manager. He enjoyed thrifting, collecting antiques, spoiling his wife and grandchildren, and spending time with his whole family. He would do anything for his dog and fur-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Deborah (William) Weiner, Crystal Strunk, Justin (Christine) Marburger, Jared (Rachael Stoppi) Strunk, & Paul “PJ” Hervochon; fur child: Jasper; seven grandchildren: Angel Strunk, Isabella Weiner, Julia Margurger, Sophia Weiner, Isaiah Strunk, Gabriella Weiner, & Abigail Margurger; his siblings: Dona (Jack) Yoder, Kenneth (Tracey) Strunk; and by a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Michael T. & Kathleen M. Strunk; and by his mother in law: Claire F. (nee’ Rowe) Ormsbee. At Ed’s request, services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association: www.heart.org The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, is assisting the family. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.