Edward M. Whetstone passed away on

Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 92,

surrounded by his family at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Edward was born in Huntingdon, Pa., the son of Raymond and Marietta Whetstone on August 17, 1926.

He graduated from the Milton Hershey School in 1944.

Edward was an Army veteran.

Edward lived in northeast Philadelphia with his wife and children for many years. After retirement, Edward and his wife enjoyed spending winters in Tarpon Springs, Fla.,

before moving to Topton, Pa., where they lived for

approximately 14 years. Edward was a resident of Topton Lutheran Home since June 2018.

Edward is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma C. (Martin); son, Gary, and his wife Debra, of Philadelphia; Nancy, and her husband James Smith, of Reading, Pa.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Luther Meadows, 30 Home Road, Topton, PA, on June 8, 2019, at 2:00.



