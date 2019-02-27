Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Wills.

Edward A. Wills, 90, of Reading, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

He was born on April 3, 1928, in Pottsville, Pa., and was the loving son of the late Edward and Ruth (Swingle) Wills.

Edward was a devout Christian. His greatest joy was studying, practicing, sharing and discussing his Heavenly Father's word with family, friends and strangers.

Edward was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Marquet; and brother, Daniel Wills.

Edward is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris; daughter, Wendy; son, Geoffrey (Elizabeth); grandson, Geoffrey

(Karent); granddaughter, Marci; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Thursday, February 28, 2019, a viewing will be held from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of Edward's life at 2:00 p.m. at Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 260 E. Main St., in Middletown, Pa., with the Rev. Randall Grossman officiating.

Interment will be at Hillsdale Cemetery (Geyers Church) in Middletown with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edward's name to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Condolences may be made online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.



