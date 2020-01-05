|
Edward J. Zabinski, Ph.D, 95, of Birdsboro, Pa., died at his Exeter Township home this past Thursday, January 2, surrounded by family and friends. Born on the fourth of July, 1924, in Reading, Pa., Edward was the son of the late Zygmunt and Helen [nee Blanski] Zabinski. He and his wife of 22 years, M. Louise [nee Starner] Zabinski, were married on January 3, 1998. Prior to his marriage to Louise, Edward was married for almost 50 years to Helen [nee Kurtyka] Zabinski [pre-deceased] with whom he had four children: Christine [nee Zabinski], wife of Edward Jenkins, Exeter Township; Carolyn [nee Zabinski], wife of Robert Cruley, Sinking Spring; Kathleen [nee Zabinski], wife of Keith Wisser, York, Pa; and John, husband of Sherrie [nee Rhoads] Zabinski, West Lawn, Pa. He was the proud “pop-pop” to eight beautiful grandchildren: Jennifer Weidner, Kyle and Kevin Cruley, Kelly Cruley-Reynolds, Amy and Nicole Wisser, and Sarah and Jack Zabinski. He was also blessed to have had six great-grandchildren. In addition, Ed had five loving sisters, pre-deceased by four: Helen Zychewicz, Esther McDevitt, Mary Rabzak and Celia Stajkowski. He was particularly devoted to his only living sister, Anne Price, whom he faithfully met for breakfast every Friday morning in Exeter. In August 1943, Ed joined the U.S. Navy and served as gunner on several transport ships within the Mediterranean- theatre and honorably discharged in October 1945. Upon discharge, Ed embarked on carpentry as his occupation and ultimately his first love, completing his apprenticeship and then employed by the Burkey Construction Co. for nearly 20 years. In his late thirties, with the encouragement from several Reading High School evening faculty members, Ed decided to finish high school and he secured his high school diploma. Having caught the “education bug,” Ed then earned his bachelor’s degree from Temple University, his master’s degree from Lehigh University and subsequently his doctorate from Highland University, Tenn.; all of his degrees were in the field of education. Ed’s thirst for knowledge was an inspiration to not only his family but also to those students and faculty members he touched as both teacher and administrator in the Berks County Career Centers over a 20-year period. In 1987, Ed retired and returned to his first love of carpentry, assisting family and friends in building and the remodeling of their homes with his master carpentry skills. Throughout his life, Ed was an avid pigeon fancier, raising and racing pigeons up and down the east coast earning numerous awards both locally and nationally. Over the years, Ed enjoyed a good polka dance, a shot and beer…. he will be missed. More than anything, Ed was a proud man; proud of his family, proud of his work and proud to be a Polish-American. A celebration of life Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike Reading, PA 19606, on Wednesday, January 8, at 11:00 a.m., preceded by a viewing at the church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private with military honors at the convenience of the family. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020