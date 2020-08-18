Edwin F. Vozella Edwin F. Vozella, 90, of Beaufort SC, passed away on August 5, 2020 in the care of the Veterans Victory House, Walterboro SC. He was the loving husband of Minnie “Dolly” J. Vozella. Born to the late Joseph H. and Catherine L. (Fox) Vozella, Edwin graduated from Wyomissing High School ’47 and went on to study at Muhlenberg College of Allentown, where he joined the family of Lambda Chi Alpha, completing his studies in 1951. Upon graduation he began his service in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, and he earned a Purple Heart. After his active duty service ended in 1953, Edwin transferred to the United States Marine Corps Reserve and did not retire until 1979 as a full Colonel. He returned to active duty in 1966 until 1970 during the Vietnam War. When not serving his country, Edwin was serving his community. He was a much beloved teacher and taught English for all grade levels at Wyomissing School District, Daniel Boone School District, and Lampeter-Strasburg School District. After his retirement, Edwin continued as a substitute teacher well into his 80’s. Edwin was a very intelligent and all around nice person. He was an avid tennis player all year round. He was active with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the American Veterans, and the Military Officers Association. In addition to his wife, Dolly, Edwin is survived by his step-son, Franklin H. Menges III, husband of Donnett, of York. He is also survived by several cousins. He will be missed by his beloved Pennylane, Tango the cat, and Sadee Mae. A Celebration of Life for Edwin will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading with Pastor Susan Fox . Friends are welcome to call from 9:30 until the start of service. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd, Ephrata, PA. For friends who are not able to be present in person, a webcast of Edwin’s services will be available at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.