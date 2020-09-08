Edwin George Welch Edwin George Welch, 77, of Cumru Township passed away on Saturday September 5, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Manhattan NY, Edwin was the son of the late Edwin James Welch and Mary (Zagurski) Welch. He was the beloved husband of Maryanne V. (McCourt) Welch for 53 years. In addition to his wife, Mr. Welch is survived by his daughter Nancy E. Zinn, wife of Michael of West Lawn and his son Brian M. Welch, husband of Stephanie of Douglassville. He is also survived by his sister Carol A. Greene of North Carolina, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Mass will be celebrated in St. John Baptist de la Salle RCC, 420 Holland Street Shillington on Friday September 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Richard Clement will celebrate the Mass. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home 129 E. Lancaster Ave. Shillington from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: St. John Baptist de la Salle RCC 420 Holland Street Shillington PA 19607. To view the obituary in its entirety or to post online condolences, please visit www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.