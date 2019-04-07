Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Hinkle Jr..

Edwin H. Hinkle, Jr. age 76, of Fleetwood, passed on Thursday, the 4th of April, 2019, in LifeCare Hospital Chester County.

Born in Fleetwood, the son of the late

Edwin H. Hinkle Sr. and Verna (Bortz) Hinkle. Ed was a 1961 graduate of Fleetwood High School. He was a professional truck driver for 38 years last working for Sheetz Inc. of Altoona in their CLI

Transportation Division.

At age 16, he became a member of Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company for the next 60 years. He held many positions in the company and served as chief for many years. Ed was 32nd degree mason and a fifty-year member of the Huguenot Lodge No. 377 F&M in Kutztown. He also belonged to the Horace M. Kieffer Post 625 American Legion, Fleetwood.

He is survived by his daughter, Beth A. Hinkle of Denver, Colorado. Other survivors include siblings: Faye (Hinkle) Stepsie, Madeline (Hinkle) Lutz and David Hinkle.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Hinkle and Dennis Hinkle.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13th, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 West Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA. Viewings will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, April 12th, at the church and

Saturday morning, from 9:00 a.m. to time of service. Burial will follow service in Fleetwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ed's memory to the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Co., 16 North Chestnut Street, Fleetwood PA 19522 or , ATTN: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

