Edwin J. Bartholomew
Edwin J. Bartholomew Edwin J. Bartholomew, 90, formerly of Lenhartsville, PA., passed away in the Hickory House Nursing Home in Honey Brook, PA. on June 2, 2020. He was the husband of the late Elaine F. (Dreibelbis) Bartholomew, who passed away in 1994. Eddie was born in Broadheadsville, PA., a son of the late James P. and Carrie (Dornblazer) Bartholomew. He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the US Army from 1951-1953. He was the owner and operator of the former Edwin Bartholomew Barber Shop in Lenhartsville, PA. Eddie was a member of Jacob’s Church, New Tripoli, PA., and a member of both the Pikeville and Kempton Rod and Gun Clubs. Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Sharon E. Began, wife of Tim Began, Glen Mills, PA.; sister, Margaret Stettler, Kutztown, PA.; brothers, Robert Bartholomew, Bethlehem, PA, and Eugene Bartholomew, Deer Lake, PA. He was predeceased by siblings, Hilda Young, Cula Stettler, Mayme Hertzog, Eva Frase, Helen Wessner, Victor and Ralph Bartholomew. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family on the St. Peter’s UCC Cemetery, Fleetwood, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
