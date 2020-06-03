Edwin J. Bartholomew Edwin J. Bartholomew, 90, formerly of Lenhartsville, PA., passed away in the Hickory House Nursing Home in Honey Brook, PA. on June 2, 2020. He was the husband of the late Elaine F. (Dreibelbis) Bartholomew, who passed away in 1994. Eddie was born in Broadheadsville, PA., a son of the late James P. and Carrie (Dornblazer) Bartholomew. He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the US Army from 1951-1953. He was the owner and operator of the former Edwin Bartholomew Barber Shop in Lenhartsville, PA. Eddie was a member of Jacob’s Church, New Tripoli, PA., and a member of both the Pikeville and Kempton Rod and Gun Clubs. Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Sharon E. Began, wife of Tim Began, Glen Mills, PA.; sister, Margaret Stettler, Kutztown, PA.; brothers, Robert Bartholomew, Bethlehem, PA, and Eugene Bartholomew, Deer Lake, PA. He was predeceased by siblings, Hilda Young, Cula Stettler, Mayme Hertzog, Eva Frase, Helen Wessner, Victor and Ralph Bartholomew. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family on the St. Peter’s UCC Cemetery, Fleetwood, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.