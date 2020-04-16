Reading Eagle Obituaries
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Edwin J. Weaver


1974 - 2020
Edwin J. Weaver Obituary
Edwin J. Weaver, 67, of Temple, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Reading. He was the husband of Sue A. (Boyer) Weaver. They were married September 21, 1974 and celebrated 45 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Marvin G. and Virginia G. (Henne) Weaver. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1971. Edwin worked as an assistant grocery store manager at Boyers Food Market, Fleetwood for the past 18 years, last working February 19, 2020, prior to working at Boyer’s he was employed by Weis Markets in Reading for 33 years. Edwin was an avid fan of stock car racing, especially NASCAR. He used to be a frequent bowler, and always enjoyed taking photos at the former Fairgrounds Racetrack. He was a hard worker who was always willing to help others. He loved his cat, Tiny; and absolutely loved spending time with his grandson, Ben. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter: Stephanie A. (Weaver) Sgherza, wife of Joseph A., Ontelaunee Twp.; a grandson: Benjamin J. Sgherza; three brothers: Marvin G. Weaver, Jr., husband of Patricia, Lititz, Leon Weaver, husband of Donna, Trappe, and Mark H. Weaver, husband of Cindy, Muhlenberg; and two sisters: Darlene (Weaver) Correll, wife of Donald, Eldersburg, MD, and Kathleen (Weaver) Steigerwald, wife of Rick, St. Louis, MO. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
