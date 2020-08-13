1/1
Edwin M. Wenrich
Edwin M. Wenrich Edwin M. Wenrich, 84, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away August 11, 2020 at 10:17 AM in his residence. He was the husband of Beulah M. (Helton) Wenrich. Born in Hopeland, Lancaster County, he was a son of the late Edwin H. and Elizabeth A. (Killinger) Wenrich. Ed was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War and was a painter most of his life. Surviving in addition to his wife is his children –Edwin J. Wenrich of Schuylkill Haven, Roseanne Miller of Fivepointville, Matthew E. Wenrich of Manheim, twins – Sharon Styer of Wyomissing and Karen Artz of Salunga, Sisters – Dorothy Colamarino of Stevens, Anna M. Ponessa of Lebanon, Rose V. Hoch of Elizabethtown, 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister – Ruth Sweigart. Funeral Services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Fr. Demetrius Nicoloudakis will officiate. Interment in Mellinger’s Union Meeting House & Cemetery, Schoeneck. Viewing on Monday from12 noon to 1:00 PM. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
