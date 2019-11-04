|
Edwin J. “Eddie” Schade Jr., 93, of Lyon Station, died peacefully Saturday, November 2, 2019, in his home. He was the widower of Fern A. (Trexler) Schade, who died May 19, 1976. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Edwin J. Schade Sr., and Florence (Hertzog) Schade. Edwin honorably and faithfully served his country as a veteran of the United States Army, having served during WWII. Mr. Schade was employed as a machinist at Caloric Corporation at its former Topton plant until his retirement in 1987. Eddie enjoyed working in his shop, hanging out on the bench by the Quality Shoppe and Renninger’s Farmers Market with his buddies. He also enjoyed attending Lyons senior softball games and volunteering his time at the Lyons Fiddle Festival. He was a member at the Lyons Fire Company, Kutztown Gun Club and the Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion, Topton. Ed is survived by his daughters, Eileen G. (Schade), wife of Gene A. Schlegel, Lyon Station; Erin S. (Schade), wife of George S. Dallago, Kutztown; and his son, Kelly T. Schade, Lyon Station. Other survivors include a sister, Betty (Schade), widow of John Kurzweg, Fleetwood; and three grandchildren: Michael G. Schlegel, Dylan S. Dallago and Mauri L. (Dallago) FIllion, husband of Sgt First Class Tyler Fillion, U.S. Army. He was a great-grandfather to Peyton E. Schlegel, Henry V., Roselyn S. and Davey G. Fillion. In addition to his wife, Fern, and his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila K. (Schade) Gilliland, who died December 12, 2001; and his longtime companion, Audrey Hoffman, who died March 16, 2019 The family would like to acknowledge nephew, Eddie Gehringer, and his wife, Ingrid, for their love and support shown to Ed and his family over the years and during his illness. A funeral service to celebrate Edwin’s life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., from Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Rev. Dr. Robert Santucci officiating. Interment in New Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Fleetwood. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Edwin’s memory to: Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion, 115 East Centre Avenue, Topton, PA 19562, or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019