Edwin L. Yeakley, 93, of Bethel, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Francis J. Yeakley, who died Jan. 19, 2006. Edwin, a son of the late Herbert and Sally (Boltz) Yeakley, was born in Bethel. He is survived by three daughters, Deborah A. Martin, Myrtle Beach, SC, Lori A. Edwards, Summit Station, and Stacie A. Yeakley, Bethel; two grandsons; four great grandsons; a step great grandson; a brother, Clark Yeakley, Bethel. He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. He retired from PennDot after 30 years and was a farmer for all of his life. Services are private at this time and a celebration of life service will be announced at a later time. Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Ambulance, Box 32, Bethel, PA 19507. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020