Effie E. (Young) Loness, 102, of Exeter Township, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Berks Heim in Leesport. Born September 22, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Heist) Young. She was predeceased by her first husband Ralph Painter in 1955, and her second husband Jess Loness in 1993. She worked for the Berkshire Knitting Mills for 13 years, and then worked for the Dutch Colony Inn for 25 years, before retiring in 1992. Effie is survived by her son Ronald Painter, of Leesport, son Richard Painter, wife Kathleen, of Exeter Township, daughter Joanne Byrne, husband Steve, of Wernersville, son Randall Loness, wife Anne, of Sinking Spring. Effie is also survived by stepchildren Jesse Loness, wife Bernice, of Exeter Township, Imogene Demers, husband Tim, of Arizona, John Loness, wife Cindy, of Reading, and Fred Loness of Exeter Township. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, Effie was preceded in death by a brother, William Young. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with services beginning at 2:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Alsace Cemetery, 2155 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19605. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020