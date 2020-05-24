Eileen Marie (Watson) Bauer, 83, died May 20, 2020, at her Winfield residence. She was the wife of the late Walter Bauer, whom she married in 1974. She was previously married to Robert Poulton, who passed away in 1972. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on February 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Arlene (Knauer) Watson. She graduated from Reading High School in 1954. She was employed by Windsor Card Shop in the Berkshire Mall, where she was a manager, for many years, and was previously employed by the Credit Bureau in Reading. Eileen was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family and was known for her sweet and caring demeanor. Eileen was a life-long active member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Reading, where she taught Sunday school for many years and sang in the choir. After she retired and moved to Winfield, PA, she attended Wesley United Methodist Church, where she continued to sing in the choir. More recently, she attended Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove. Even during the recent quarantine, she learned how to and enjoyed participating in her church services online. Eileen is survived by her daughter Karen Eileen Poulton John (Eric), and her stepsons Peter Bauer (Valerie) and Walter Bauer (Stephanie). She was affectionately known as Oma to her eight grandchildren: Jacob John, Kylee John, Veronica John, Shelby Bauer, Morgan Bauer, Dennis Bauer, Taylor Bauer and Kirstin Bauer. She was also the devoted great-grandmother to Jaxon and Gage John. In addition to her children, she is survived by her loving brother James (Jimmy) Watson (Barbara) and her nieces Julie Apsokardu (Mike) and Debbie Schaffer (Jeffery). She was predeceased by her dearly loved mother-in-law Isabelle “Pat” Poulton and daughter-in-law Brenda Bauer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Rd., Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or to Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels, 129 N. Market St.(Rear) Selinsgrove, PA 17870. Services will be private. Graveside services will be held at Shreiner Cemetery. Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 North High Street, Selinsgrove.



