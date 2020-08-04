Eileen Dietrich

Eileen S. Dietrich, 76, of Cumru Township, passed away August 2, 2020 at Penn State Health-St. Joseph. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late William L. & Catherine C. (Pierce) Dietrich. She was a sandwich maker for over 35 years working Chubby’s and the Food Factory. She was raised Catholic and enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her 3 sons – Paul A. (Linda) Dietrich of Pottsville, Peter A. (Corrine) Dietrich of Mohnton, William A. Dietrich fiancé of Cara Bohn of Shillington, her siblings Thomas W. Dietrich of Temple, Ralph R. (Diane) Dietrich of Reading, Frances “Joan” (Kenny) Klinger of Shillington, 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her life partner Eugene C. Hartman (March 12, 2016), her son Patrick A. Dietrich (November 6, 2019) and her siblings Jack K. Dietrich (1992), Joseph F. Dietrich (1996), Patricia A. Miccicke (2002) and James T. Dietrich, Sr. (2007). Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. Pastor Rachael Dietz will officiate. www.kleefuneralhome.com