Eileen Hosterman

Eileen (Goebel) Hosterman Eileen (Goebel) Hosterman, 64, of Mertztown, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Tower Health-Reading Hospital. She was the loving and devoted wife of Edwin W. Hosterman whom she married on May 20, 1978. Born in Philadelphia, Eileen was a daughter of Margaret (McDevitt) Goebel, of Philadelphia, and the late James Goebel. She was a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote, and Penn State University, State College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation. Eileen spent many years as a homemaker, raising her four children and taking care of her home. She later worked as an Activities Aide at The Lutheran Home at Topton for 10 years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed sewing. She served as a Girl Scout Leader in the Topton area when her daughters were young. In addition to her husband of 42 years, Ed, and mother, Margaret, Eileen is survived by her four children, Andrew D., husband of Christy (Larkin) Hosterman, Fleetwood, Amy L. Hosterman, Mertztown, Emily A. (Hosterman), wife of Clinton Williams, Atlanta, GA, and Mary E. Hosterman, Mertztown; and granddaughter, Abigail, who always brought joy to her into her life. She is also survived by her nine siblings, Mary Goebel and Margaret “Peggy” Everson, both of the Philadelphia area, Kathleen Staerk, New Jersey, James Goebel, Susan Cooper and Laura Collier, all of the Philadelphia area, Michael Goebel, New Jersey, and Christopher Goebel and Teresa Hughes, both of the Philadelphia Area; and all of their families. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown, PA, with Reverend Monsignor Walter T. Scheaffer, as celebrant. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the church. Social distancing measures will be in effect and we ask that all attendees wear masks. Entombment will be private in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. The family requests contributions be made in Eileen’s memory to The American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or online at www.cancer.org/donate. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.