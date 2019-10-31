Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Eileen J. (Rohrbach) Dussinger

Eileen J. (Rohrbach) Dussinger Obituary
Eileen J. Dussinger, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Berks Heim. She was predeceased by two loving husbands, William F. Hoyer, who died November 1, 1975, and Jack Ganter, who died October 19, 1998. Born in Reading, She was the daughter of the late Merrill M. and Ella M. (Hinkel) Rohrbach. Eileen was a Lutheran by faith. She was employed as a waitress at various restaurants throughout Berks County. Eileen is survived by three sisters: Joyce, wife of Steven Burkey, Shirley, wife of Glenn Petery, and Vicki, wife of Rick Periandi; and three brothers: John Rohrbach, husband of Linda, Robert Rohrbach, husband of Maryann, and Terry Rohrbach, husband of Natalie. Several nieces and nephews also survive her. Eileen was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey M. Hoyer, who died October 25, 1975; ten brothers; and one sister. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be held one and a half hours prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 810 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
