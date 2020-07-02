1/1
Eileen P. Fitzgerald
Eileen P. (Davies) White Keller Fitzgerald Eileen P. (Davies) White Keller FitzGerald, 93, of Country Meadows, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Edwin and Ellen (O’Connell) Davies. As a young woman, Eileen worked in sales. She enjoyed socializing particularly while residing at Country Meadows. Eileen enjoyed shopping and traveling. She especially enjoyed cruises. Eileen is survived by two daughters Jamie (White) Greth of Flying Hills and Anita (Glenn) Shaub of Wyomissing; one stepchild Jereth (Jacob) Spangler of Arizona; two grandchildren Mark and Matthew Shaub; two step grandchildren Dane and Jason Spangler; and two great grandchildren Brandon and Alyssa Shaub. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Arline Shearer and Jean Jones, along with numerous nieces and nephews. A widow, Eileen was predeceased by her three husbands, Richard White, Eli Keller, and Thomas Fitzgerald and eight siblings. Her family requests that contributions in Eileen’s memory be offered to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Entombment will be private at Gethsemane Mausoleum. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is entrusted with services. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
