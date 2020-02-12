|
Eileen R. (Kelly) Glennon of Tucson, AZ formerly of Reading, Pa passed away 1/27/2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Phillip P. Glennon for 50 years. Eileen was 69 yrs old, born on April 8, 1950 the daughter of Rose M. (Duggan) Kelly and the late Richard A. Kelly. She was a 1968 graduate of Holy Name High School and attended Duquesne University. She had many artistic skills including crocheting, weaving, painting and was former President of the Tucson Handspinners & Weaver's Guild, a city that she loved. In addition to her husband, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Jennifer A. (Glennon) Greenhill (Guy), grandchildren Jasmine (Breeding) Dominguez (Michael), Devon Breeding, Dean Greenhill and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Brian R. Kelly (Kay), and 6 sisters. Dianne L. Kline (Michael), Sheila J. Hesler (Gary), Marcia L. McDowell (Daryl), Lisa M. DeCarlo (widow of Thomas), Colleen B. Juhara (Michael) & Julie A. Tomeo plus many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her. Family requests anyone interested can donate to the in her name. Funeral arrangements are private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020