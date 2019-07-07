Eileen Rothenberger Renninger, 65 years, of Lewes, Del., passed away at Beebe

Hospital on Friday, June 21, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Carol Ann Grey for 16 years. Eileen was the youngest of 11 children born to Harry S. and Sallie (Rothenberger) Renninger, from Reading, Pa.

Eileen was preceded by 4 of her brothers; and is survived by 4 sisters; and 2 brothers.

Eileen was a senior tax accountant for many years and

retired from the Lerner Corporation in 2015. She assisted with tax preparation for members of her community

following her retirement. She was a lifetime member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church in Reading, Pa.

Eileen was an avid beach lover and achieved her dream of retiring at the beach. She loved spending time with her many family members, going fishing and traveling in spite of her health issues. She hosted many lunches, dinners and reunions with friends and co-workers. She loved to party and inaugurated the now infamous Lunchfests, with her high school classmates from Exeter High School.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 13, at Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane Road, Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Eileen's name to Schwarzwald Lutheran Church in her memory at the address listed above.

Please visit Eileen's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.



