Eileen M. Shadle, 97, passed away

peacefully on March 29, 2019, at Someren Glen Retirement Community in Centennial, Colo., where she had been a resident for over three years.

A long-time resident of Leesport, Pa., she was born in Fountain, Pa., to the late William and Minnie Stutzman. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Allen Shadle.

She is survived by one son, Daryl Shadle and his wife, Marcella, of Centennial, Colo.; two nephews and their spouses, two grandchildren and their spouses, and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial celebration will be held at Christ Church UCC, Fountain, Pa., at a later date to be announced.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., in Temple, is

entrusted with the local funeral arrangements.

