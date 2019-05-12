Eileen June "Nini" (Moyer) Wessner, 74, of Fleetwood, died May 6, 2019, in ManorCare Health Services,

Muhlenberg Township, where she had been a guest since January 17th. She was the wife of Richard W. Wessner, whom she married June 11, 1966.

Born in her Fleetwood residence on February 1, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Lester R. and Marie E. (Schildt) Moyer.

Eileen was a 1962 graduate of Fleetwood High School.

She was employed 15 years as a benefits coordinator transcriptionist in the registrar's office at Kutztown

University, retiring in 2007, shortly after being diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Eileen is also survived by two sons, Donny L., husband of Stacy G. (Baver) Wessner, of Alsace Township, and Chris A. Wessner, of Easton, Northampton County. Other survivors include two siblings, Phyllis J., wife of Roger L. Anderson, of Ruscombmanor Township, and Ricky C., husband of Penni L. (Snyder) Moyer, of Fleetwood Borough.

She was predeceased by two siblings, Gerald L. Moyer and Sandra J. Gardner.

Services were held privately at Eileen's request. Burial was in St. Paul's Union Cemetery, Richmond Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



