Ekaterini Avagianou Ekaterini Avagianou, 90 of Reading passed away May 2, 2020 at Berks Heim. She was born in Polichnitos, Lesvos Greece to the late George and Hariklia (Theodoris) Basdekos. Katerina was married to the late George Avagianou. She was a member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Wyomissing, PA. She will be remembered for her deep love for her family and many friends. Katerina is survived by her daughter Irene (Avagianou) Hatzistavrakis and husband Stratos of Reading, daughter Hariklia (Avagianou) Petris and husband Konstatinos of Athens, Greece. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rhea (Hatzistavrakis) Antonellos and husband Leonidas of Reinholds, Nicholas Petris of Athens, Greece, and Harry Hatzistavrakis of Reading; great grandchildren Theodoros (Theo) and Stratos Antonellos and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three siblings Dimitrios, Anastasia (Stasa), and Stelios. A funeral service will be scheduled at a later date and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in her memory to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 East Wyomissing Blvd, Reading PA 19611. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.

