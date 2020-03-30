|
Elaine R. Binkley, 83, of Sinking Spring, entered the Church Triumphant Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, in her residence. Her loving family was by her side as she took her last breath on Earth. She was the wife of Wilmot G. Binkley and together they shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Wernersville, she was the daughter of the late Edna R. (Gruber) and John P. Reese Sr. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Lori A. Binkley, Sinking Spring; and a son. Kurt W. Binkley, Wernersville. She is also survived by her granddog, Tyler. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Elaine was predeceased by a sister, Vivian (Sis) Leber; and by five brothers: Robert, Harold (Hap), William (Billy), who was killed in action during WWII, Russell (Jake), and John (Johnny). Elaine was a graduate of Wernersville High School class of 1954. Elaine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville. Elaine last worked for Penn Dale Knitting Mills, Sinking Spring. Elaine was a compassionate and giving person, who fiercely cared about her entire family and all of her friends. Her family would particularly like to thank everyone from Circle S Ranch House, West Lawn, where Elaine made many lasting friends among the patrons and staff. The family is also thankful for the care Elaine received during her illness from Tower Health Hospice, in particular Megan and Mary. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia, is handling arrangements. The family requests that contributions in Elaine’s memory be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 130 S. Walnut St., Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.
