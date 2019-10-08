|
Elaine M. Boess Elaine M. Boess, 76, of Womelsdorf, PA passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon. She was the wife of 56 years to Joseph M. Boess. Born in Wildwood, NJ on August 28, 1943, a daughter of the late William and Caroline (Nagle) Cornwell. Elaine was a proud military wife of 26 years and a homemaker to her family. Surviving in addition to her husband is her three children, Denise E. wife of Toby Kruse, Elaine M., and Joseph E. Boess husband of Lisa; a sister, Gloria Luck; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her son, William J. Boess in 2004. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Francis DeSales Church, 321 N. Church St., Robesonia with The Rev. Fr. Edward J. Essig officiating. A Viewing will be held on Friday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia. 610-693-6347 Interment will follow at Womelsdorf Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis DeSales Church at the above address. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019