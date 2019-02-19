Elaine (Stetzler) Bowen, 59, of Birdsboro, Pa., died on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital in

Pottstown, Pa.

Born April 22, 1959, in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Arlan Charles Stetzler and Janice (Nearing) Stetzler. Elaine had 30 years of horticulture experience.

Surviving is son, Sean Charles Bowen, of Birdsboro, Pa.; sister, Pam Stetzler, of Douglassville, Pa.; 1 granddaughter, Caitlyn. Also surviving are Amber, Lizzy and Caleb.

She was predeceased by son, Ryan J. Bowen.

A visitation will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, Pa., on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



