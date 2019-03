Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine (Hasko) Clark.

Elaine Mae Clark, 83, of Exeter Township, died March 1, 2019, in Tower Health/Reading Hospital.

Born in Phoenixville, Chester County, on May 30, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Stephen J. and Margaret E. (Lorenz) Hasko. She attended Phoenixville High School. Elaine was a member of Community United Church of Christ, St.

Lawrence, where she was very active with their visitation program and part of the offertory committee.

Elaine had a very giving heart and enjoyed sewing and crocheting many items for her family and friends. She

enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her second family at the John Lutz Apartments. Elaine enjoyed

cooking and baking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially pierogies and peanut butter eggs.

She worked her entire working life as a waitress for

several restaurants in Berks and Chester County, and she was a foster grandmother for 16 years, last working in Northwest Elementary School, Reading.

Elaine was the loving mother to six children: Robert J. Hogga Sr., 1953-2012; Mary Ann Petrie, of Laureldale; Steve J. Hogga, companion of Sheryl Clemens, of Exeter Township; Beth Ann (Clark) Hester, of Manteca,

California; Margherita Kelly (Clark), wife of Said Serraj, of Fes, Morocco; and Gianna E. (Clark), wife of Frank Guziak, of Oakley, California. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Kathleen F. (Phillippy) Hogga, of Phoenixville, Pa.

She was affectionately known as Grammy, Grandma, Nanny Clark and Nanny to 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 9th at 3:00 p.m. in Community United Church of Christ, 3330 St. Lawrence Ave., Reading, PA 19606. A visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions for pancreatic cancer

research may be made to: RJ Hogga Foundation, c/o

Chester County Community Foundation, 28 Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.