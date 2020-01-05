Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
Reading, PA
Elaine T. Dabrishus, 77, of Exeter Township, passed away December 29, 2019, in Reading Hospital. Born in Minersville, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Alvin B. and Tillie (Prinscavage) Dabrishus. Elaine worked in a variety of administrative and customer support settings. She had a soft spot for wild or stray animals. She is survived by a son, David Schoch, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters, Bernadette, wife of Robin Standerwick, of Reading; and Rita Dabrishus, of Wyomissing. Also surviving are nephews, Scott Crammer and J. Nicholas Orlando; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 9:30 a.m., in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Burial will take place at a later date in Minersville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Encore or a . Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
