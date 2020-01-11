Home

Elaine Fox, born on November 17, 1937 and died on January 6, 2020, died peacefully in her sleep at Chestnut Knoll Memory Care in Boyertown, PA. She is survived by her brother, David Yawars. A private burial will be held. Instead of flowers, please send memorial donations to Cat Angel Network, P. O. Box 3071, Stowe, PA 19464. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. Boyertown, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
