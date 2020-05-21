Elaine G. Schaeffer Elaine G. Schaeffer, 89, formerly of Mifflin Park, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 4:06 am in the Henry Healthcare Center at Topton Lutheran Home. She was the wife of the late Donald W. Schaeffer who passed away September 28, 2018. Born in Tremont, Schuylkill County, Mrs. Schaeffer was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Alvena M. (Huber) Gammell. She was a former member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Shillington and was a 1949 graduate of Tremont High School. Mrs. Schaeffer’s career included various food service positions within the Governor Mifflin School District lastly retiring as the manager at the Intermediate School on June 30, 1996. She was an avid knitter and crafter, loved getting her hair done, and in her younger life enjoyed playing basketball, water skiing and boating. She was most proud of her role as a very involved Mom-Mom to her granddaughter, Allison. Mrs. Schaeffer is survived by her sons Rodney L. Schaeffer of Shillington and Scott H. Schaeffer, husband of Casey J. Schaeffer of Sinking Spring and her granddaughter Allison J. Schaeffer. She is also survived by her niece Linda (Gammell) Cook, wife of Rodney Cook of Middletown, PA. Mrs. Schaeffer was preceded in death by her brothers Millard H. Gammell and Eldridge Gammell. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The Schaeffer Family would like to extend their gratitude to the healthcare workers at The Topton Lutheran Home for their excellent care of Elaine. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Mrs. Elaine G. Schaeffer. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.