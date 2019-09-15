|
|
Elaine S. Gold, 91, of New Ringgold,
formerly of Reading, passed away Sept.12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale
Campus.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Marx and Toby Esther (Bushman) Sherman. Elaine taught 4th grade in the Reading School District for 30 years.
Survivors: son, Avrum S. Gold; grandchildren, Mark and Erin Gold; great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Gold; nieces and nephews.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019