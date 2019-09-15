Home

Elaine (Sherman) Gold

Elaine (Sherman) Gold Obituary

Elaine S. Gold, 91, of New Ringgold,

formerly of Reading, passed away Sept.12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale

Campus.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Marx and Toby Esther (Bushman) Sherman. Elaine taught 4th grade in the Reading School District for 30 years.

Survivors: son, Avrum S. Gold; grandchildren, Mark and Erin Gold; great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Gold; nieces and nephews.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
