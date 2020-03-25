|
|
Elaine H. (Hicks) Galvin, 91 formerly of Shillington and Keystone Villa in Douglassville, passed away on March 23, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare, Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late Clifford J. Galvin who passed away on February 6, 2020. Born in Briar Creek, PA, she was the daughter of the late Atwood and Sarah (Yeager) Hicks. Elaine was a graduate of Berwick High School, PA in 1946. She graduated from Catawba College, NC where she earned a BS degree in Home Economics and Accounting. While at Catawba, she met her husband Clifford, where they were the co-editors of the college yearbook. Upon graduation, Elaine worked for Wise Potato Chip in Berwick, PA. She left the workforce after the birth of her four children. While her children were in school, Elaine was a substitute teacher in the Governor Mifflin School District. She was very active in the PTA, serving as President at Cumru Elementary. Later in her life, she worked for American General Life Insurance as an office manager and at Red Cheek in Fleetwood in the payroll department. Elaine was a member of Bausman United Church of Christ, Wyomissing and was active on the SOAR Committee and a member of the altar guild. Elaine was an integral part of the local Welcome Wagon program and spent countless hours obtaining donations to be given to new homeowners in the area. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years. Elaine’s true passion was being a member of P.E.O., a woman’s educational organization. She held every office, more than once, in her local chapter. But her greatest accomplishment was being elected to the PA State Board, where she served as their president. Elaine in recent years was honored as a 50-year member of this organization. She attended every state and international convention for many years until her health prohibited her from being among her “sisters.” Elaine was quite an accomplished seamstress and loved to play cards with her friends. Her favorite relaxation spot was their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Elaine was known by all as a kind and compassionate woman with a heart of gold. Elaine was dedicated to her family. One of the best gifts she gave to her children was being a stay at home mother and raising them. Elaine is survived by her four children: Yvonne (Joe) Scalese, Blandon, Gary (Lorie) Galvin, Sinking Spring, Barry (Wanda) Galvin, Laureldale and Craig (Mary) Galvin, Shillington. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jared Galvin, Derrick Galvin, Stacey (Jason) Balthaser, Matthew (Stephanie) Galvin and Gabrielle Scalese. She is also survived by her nephew, Dr. John (Lynne) Siegel, NC. She was predeceased by her brother, Rev. William Siegel, her special Uncle Wilbur Yeager, and her niece Judy Siegel. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 or the Humane Society, 1801 North 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020