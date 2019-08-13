Home

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Elaine (Shappell) Jamison

Elaine (Shappell) Jamison Obituary

Elaine A. Jamison, 88, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, August 6th, at Berks Heim, Leesport.

Elaine was born in Pottsville, on July 12, 1931, a daughter of the late Clara (Ebling) and John Shappell.

She was the widow of Joel J. Jamison. Mr. Jamison died November 15, 1987.

Elaine worked in the produce department at various

grocery stores in the area.

Elaine is survived by three daughters: Deborah E. Bewley, of Bernville, Karen L. Conrad, of Birdsboro, Carol A. Dick, of Wyomissing; five sons: Ronald K. Jamison, of Bernville, Rodney J. Jamison, of Reading, Richard L.

Jamison, of Reading, Gene M. Jamison, of Exeter, Kevin S. Jamison, of Temple. Elaine is also survived by a sister, LaMae Reed, of Ohio; and a brother, John Thomas Shappell, of Dover, Pa. She is also survived by 16

grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Elaine was predeceased by a daughter, Joan L. Jamison; a granddaughter, Sarah Dick; three grandsons: Bryan

Michael, Aaron Roy and Jonathan J. Jamison; and two brothers, Russell and Royce.

A religious service will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Monday, August 12th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation

Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170 Bethlehem, PA 18017, or ,

Delaware Valley Chpt., 399 Market St., Suite 102,

Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Interment will be private at a later time in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood.

Online condolences may be made at

www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019
