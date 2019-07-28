Elaine A. Kauffman, 74, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

She was the beloved wife of Donald P. Kauffman, who died September 25, 2014. They were married July 3, 1965.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Oliver I. and Mamie R. (Kauffman) Hafer.

Elaine was a 1963 graduate of Hamburg High School.

She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church,

Laureldale.

Elaine was employed as a secretary for 36 years at

Hamburg Center, retiring June 26, 2004.

She was a member of Rebekkah Lodge, Hamburg

Chapter, and the Eastern Star Chapter.

Elaine is survived by a son, Dean A., husband of Shari Kauffman, Allentown; and a daughter, Tricia A., wife of Kenneth Romberger, Bethel. Three grandchildren: Derek, Gabrielle and Alexis; and three great-grandchildren also survive her.

She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Samantha Sue.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



