Elaine L. (Farrell) Stewart, 90, of Shillington, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Berks Heim due to the virus. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Helen (Stief) Farrell. Elaine graduated from Reading High School in 1948. Elaine had a vision to open a consignment store in 1976 when everyone told her she was crazy...44 years later, "Nothing's New" is still in business. She had a mischievous sense of humor when she would say to any and all she encountered.."Hey good lookin" and as the recipient of the compliment would smile she'd say "How did you know I was talking to you!" She was forever "On the way to Cape May" and her sign off was always "see you later alligator" and all would reply "after while crocodile." Elaine is survived by her children: Mark F. Stewart married to Kay, Green Bay, WI, Stephanie married to Curt Hill, Lower Alsace Twp., Martha married to Keith Karlson, Birdsboro, Amy married to Darron Yeager, Shillington and Elizabeth Stewart, Pennside. She is predeceased by her daughter Suzanne Murray. There are also five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, please plant a daisy in your yard and every year when it blooms think of Elaine. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com Attachments area
Published in Reading Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2020.