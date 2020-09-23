Elaine Levine Elaine Levine, 89, of Reading, passed September 22nd in her residence. She was the wife of Gerald J. Levine. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Harry and Esther Meyer. Elaine was a member of Kesher Zion Synagogue, Wyomissing. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Alan and wife Lisa Levine, grandchildren, Perry and Emily and her husband Harris and great grandson Liam. Elaine was very devoted to her family and was very proud of her grandchildren. She had a great fashion style and will be remembered for her empathy and friendliness to others. Graveside services will be private in Kesher Zion Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Jewish Family Service of Reading, 1100 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 125, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com