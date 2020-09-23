1/
Elaine Levine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Levine Elaine Levine, 89, of Reading, passed September 22nd in her residence. She was the wife of Gerald J. Levine. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Harry and Esther Meyer. Elaine was a member of Kesher Zion Synagogue, Wyomissing. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Alan and wife Lisa Levine, grandchildren, Perry and Emily and her husband Harris and great grandson Liam. Elaine was very devoted to her family and was very proud of her grandchildren. She had a great fashion style and will be remembered for her empathy and friendliness to others. Graveside services will be private in Kesher Zion Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Jewish Family Service of Reading, 1100 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 125, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved