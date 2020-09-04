Elaine M. (Kerschner) Berger Elaine M. Berger, 73 of Maxatawny Township, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. Linda was married to her loving husband, Arlan C. Berger, for 53 years. Born in Allentown, PA, Linda was the daughter of the late Clayton P. and Edith M. (Weisner) Kerschner In addition to her husband, Linda will be remembered by her children, Glenn A. Berger, Charles A. Berger, Ronald R. Berger, and Keith C. Berger; her six grandchildren and her three step siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at the Mae Stump Funeral Home, 117 West Main Street Fleetwood, PA 19522, on Thursday, September 10th from 9 AM until 11 AM, followed by a public graveside service 12 noon at Maxatawny Zion Cemetery, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
.