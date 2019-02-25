Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine (Apgar) Miller.

Elaine T. Miller, 94, of Hamburg, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. She was the wife of Paul A. Miller. They were married on July 18, 1964, and celebrated fifty-four years of marriage.

Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (Badel) Apgar. After high school, she worked as a seamstress. Elaine worked for fifteen years for McDonald's in Sun City, Calif. She last worked for AT&T as an assembler. Elaine was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Krumsville. She was a life member of Wagner-Good Post 216 V.F.W. Auxiliary, Hamburg; and a life member of AT&T Pioneers, Allentown.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three granddaughters: Kimberly, Tammy and Missy; one sister, Nancy Klotz, Bethlehem; nieces and nephews; and special friends, Linda and Richard Grim, and Nichole, Tony and Aiden Miller.

Elaine was predeceased by a daughter, Sandy Pike; two brothers, James and Gerald Apgar; and three sisters: Laura Connell, Mildred Speath and Marguerite Francisco.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, PA 19530. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



