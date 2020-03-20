|
|
Elaine J. Miller, 76, of 255 Parkway Apt 202 Schuylkill Haven, Pa., passed away Friday, March 20, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County. Born in Molino, on March 27, 1943, a daughter of the late Minnie (Stutzman) and William Bainbridge She was last employed by at Blue Mountain Mushroom as a payroll administrator. Elaine is preceded in death by her siblings: Dorothy Stotland, Anabelle Sowers, Jean Stauffer, Irene Mellon, Billene Breiner, John Bainbridge and James Bainbridge. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Miller, wife of Michael, Lenhartsville; and Tanya Holmes, Orwigsburg; grandchildren: Brock and Spencer Miller and Megan Holmes; and brother, Allen Bainbridge, husband of Joan, Drehersville. Family request donations to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, formerly Pinnacle Health Care, 1320 Linglestown Road Harrisburg, PA 17110. The services and interment will be held privately. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020