Elaine Marie Okonski, 77, of Kenhorst, passed away March 27, 2019, surrounded by her husband and sons.

She was the loving wife of Stanley R. Okonski Jr, with whom she shared 58

years of marriage.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William C. Scherbanik and

Stephanie (Lenart) Scherbanik Jamula, and step-daughter of the late Thaddeus Jamula. She was a member of St. John Baptist de LaSalle Church, Shillington, and a 1956

graduate of Reading High School.

She enjoyed the beach, casinos and her lady's week at Bethany Beach. Her heart belonged to her grandchildren and attending all their activities.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Chris W. Okonski, West Reading, Michael P. Okonski,

Muhlenberg Township; her sister, Charlotte, wife of

Donald Anastasio, Kenhorst; her brother, Thaddeus "Ted" Jamula Jr., Shillington; and her grandchildren, Dylan

Stanley Okonski and Taylor Jean Okonski and their

mother, Tracy L. Okonski.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Klee Funeral Home &

Cremation Services Inc., 1 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. John Baptist de LaSalle Church, 42 Kerrick Road,

Shillington. Rev. Richard Clement celebrant. Entombment in Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery,

Laureldale.

Please remember Elaine by making a contribution, in lieu of flowers, to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. www.kleefuneralhome.com



