Elaine Patricia Kahler 80, of Exeter, passed away unexpectedly Monday February 17, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. She was born in Reading on February 26, 1939 a daughter of the late William T and Ida C (Yoder) Nolf. Elaine was a 1957 Exeter High School graduate (2nd Class) and there she received an award for the Athletic Hall of Fame in Women's Sports. She was the owner and operator of Elaine's Bakery in Douglassville with her specialty of Elaine's PA Dutch Breakfast Cakes. Surviving are her children; Scott J and his wife Susan Kahler of Gold Canyon, AZ., Gregory T and his wife Jody Kahler of Apache Junction, AZ., Twin- Kevin J and his wife Anida Kahler of Exeter Township, Twin- Kimberly Kahler-Dibble and her husband Allen Dibble of Exeter Township, Kelly E and her husband Michael Schappell of Exeter Township, 5 grandchildren; Drew, Jade, Mercedes, Paige, Gabe, and 3 great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be Friday February 21, 2020 at 10am in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Family and friends may pay respects Friday February 21, 2020 from 9-9:45am in Auman's Inc Funeral Home 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020