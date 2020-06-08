Elaine O. Redcay, 85, passed away peacefully at home on June 7th. She was the widow of H. Robert Redcay who passed in 2010. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of Edward K. and Thelma M. (Orf) Young. She is survived by daughters, Cynthia E. wife of Gene Schmeck, Kimberley A. wife Ronald Weber, Stacy L. wife of Terry Hasenauer and Bobbie Lyn Redcay; grandchildren, Janelle, Josh, Nikki, Andrew, Heather, Mackenzie, Mallorie, Michael, Andrew and Nate; great grandchildren, Dakota, Jordan, Heiley, Alessandra, Jessenia, Sophia, Mikaela, Blake, Noah, Briella, Jase, Noah, and Logan; great great grandchildren, Mason and Addison. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 55 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 or the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.henningerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.