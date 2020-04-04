|
On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Elaine S. (Scibor) Woudstra, 69, of Douglassville, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on January 28, 1951, in Detroit, MI to Benjamin and Mary (Kupczak) Scibor. She married Henry Woudstra on February 6, 1970. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. They began their married life in Marlette, MI where they had three children: Michael, Allison, and Tiffany. They moved to Norwalk, OH where Elaine worked as an office manager. After retirement, they moved to Douglassville, PA. Both enjoyed working part time for New Rhoads Transportation, Inc. Elaine is survived by her husband Henry; son, Michael (Alison); daughter, Allison (Joseph) Rosenblatt; and daughter, Tiffany Woudstra (Joseph Brennan); three beloved grandchildren, Maddox, Jaxon and Alexa Rosenblatt; six brother in-laws; and three sister in-laws. Elaine cherished her faith, time with family, decorating for every season, and creating special meals for holidays, complete with Polish pierogi. She enjoyed rocking in the chair with her grandchildren, sneaking them a sweet treat and taking them to the movies. She loved spending sunny days outdoors, taking long motorcycle rides through the countryside, and tending to her rose bushes and gardens. Elaine is predeceased in death by her parents, Gerald Scibor (brother), and Eleanor and Cecil Byrnes (parents in-law). A private mass will be held this week with family. At a later date, all are welcome for visitation and mass at their parish: St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike Reading, PA 19606. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or Easter Seals, Easter seals, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 141 W. Jackson Blvd, Suite 1400A, Chicago, IL 60604. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020