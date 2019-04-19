Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine (Reidenauer) Shaner.

Elaine R. Shaner, 92, of Boyertown, widow of Warren A. "Scal" Shaner Jr., passed away in her daughter's home in the afternoon of Monday April 15, 2019.

Born in Morysville, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Helen M. (Weller) and Ernest R. Reidenauer.

She worked in the accounts receivable department of William R. Gift for 43 years. Previously, she worked at

Eastern Foundry.

Elaine enjoyed golfing (left-handed) and traveling to

Europe, the Middle East, Russia and the Outer Banks of North Carolina, but nothing surpassed her love of family and friends.

She was a member of St. Joseph's (Hill) Lutheran Church.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Patricia A.

Shaner-Christy, wife of Keith Christy, of Boyertown; grandchildren: Kimberly D. Mallatratt, Amanda E. Shaner, Lindsey M. Brumbach and Jennifer L. Cybulski; great-grandchildren: Meghan B. Hartz, Sydney L. Mallatratt and Pheonah M. Cybulski; great-great-grandchildren, Hudson K. Hartz and Louden N. Hartz.

Elaine is predeceased by her son, Thomas M. Shaner, who passed away in 2009; and a brother, Daniel R.

Reidenauer, in 1995.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to: St. Joseph's (Hill) Lutheran Church, 244 Koch Rd.,

Boyertown, PA 19512, or to Chestnut Knoll at Home

Services, 1041 East Philadelphia Ave.,Gilbertsville, PA 19525.

Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home Inc., 111 North Reading Ave., Boyertown.

