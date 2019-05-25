Elaine (Moliatu) Shoumlisky, 74, of

Wyomissing, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Berks Heim. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Jean (Hostler) Moliatu.

Elaine attended Reading High School and worked for over 30 years at Penn Optical, Reading, before retiring in 1998. She also worked part time for Wilson School District, last working in February.

For those who knew her, Elaine was a compassionate soul, despite the adversity she faced her entire life. As a

single mother raising two sons, Elaine always provided for her family even if it meant making sacrifices for herself. Giving advice was something she was always happy to do, even up to her last breath. Elaine always showed extreme compassion to young children and the elderly. Elaine loved making memories with her family and friends while

spending time at the "seashore" in New Jersey or shopping for "bargains." She also loved going to church and always remained true to her faith.

Elaine is survived by her son, Shawn P. Moliatu, husband of Heather L., Fleetwood; and her beloved granddaughter, Alexia. Also surviving is a sister, Peggy DeGreen, Reading; and brothers, Terry A. Moliatu, with whom she resided, and Robert J. Moliatu, husband of Paula, Brunswick, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Kevin A. Shoumlisky; a brother, George P. Moliatu; and also her longtime

companion, Michael Kane.

A celebration of Elaine's life will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 East Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, followed by burial at Charles Evans Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Tuesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts.

Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church at the

address above.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



