Elaine J. Stetser, 71, Altoona, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

She was born in Easton, Northampton County, daughter of the late Harold R. Sr. and Betty M. (Green) Schrantz.

On July 26, 1969, she married the Rev. Harry G. Stetser at Salem Shalters Church in Fleetwood, Pa. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2015.

Elaine is survived by three children: Timothy J. Stetser, and wife, Linda, of Altoona, Deborah I. (Stetser) Morris, and husband, Joseph, of York, Pa., and Susan (Stetser) Heidelbaugh, of Ocala, Fla.; three grandchildren: Alyssa Stetser, Robert Kramer Jr. and Jessica King, and husband, Gary; a sister, Gail M. Schrantz, of Sinking Spring, Pa.; and a brother, Harold R. Schrantz, of Shillington, Pa.

Elaine was a 1965 graduate of Exeter Township High School, Reading, Pa., and a 2001 graduate of Mount

Aloysius College, Cresson, Pa.

From the age of 15, she was a director of music at various churches throughout Eastern and Central Pa., last serving at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mohnton, Pa., where she

retired May of 2018. She also worked for Skills Health in

Altoona, Pa., as well as Comfort Keepers, Reading, Pa., and Home Instead, Reading, Pa. She served as a Girl Scout Leader in York County, and enjoyed baking, knitting, and various other crafts.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, 33 South Front Street, Mohnton, PA with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church, Organ Fund.

