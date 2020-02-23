|
|
Elayne died at Kutztown Manor, on February 22, 2020, where she was treated with kindness, dignity, professionalism and loving care during her almost five-year stay there. She was born in a log house in Fleetwood, part of which was used to restore a log cabin at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kuztown University. Elayne wss a daughter of Eva (Angstadt) Oswald and Robert Oswald. Born on 28 April 1924, she was the widow of Harold “Jim” Rickmers, a graduate of the Naval Aademy at Annapolis and Muhlenberg College, and she lived in Kutztown since 1966. Mrs. Rickmers graduated from Kutztown High School in 1942 and worked for the Kutztown Patriot, owned then by Kutztown Publishing, as a proofreader. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Kutztown, and served as Church Council President. She volunteered for the Red Cross and the Kutztown Folk Festival for many years. Elayne also volunteered for other organiztios such as: President of the Allentown Garden Club, President of Kutztown Women’s Club, Sectretary and Genealogist of the Angstadt Freundschaft, and was on the Board of Kutzown YMCA (now Tri Valley) and the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center Management Team. Elayne was predeceased by her husband, “Jim;” her stepson, Ricky; her sister, Doris Oswald Stephens; and brother, Elton, who died as an infant. She is survived by her good friends, Lynn Brown, wife of Gregory; and Darlene Moyer, wife of Luther Moyer. Friends are welcome to gather and share memories of Elayne at Hildenbrand Funeral Home, 346 West Main Street, Kutztown, on Saturday, February 28, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020