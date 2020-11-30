1/
Eleanor Beltz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor L. "Dolly" Beltz, 95, of Hamburg, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Cornerstone Living, New Tripoli. She was the beloved wife of James E. Beltz who died March 31, 2020. Born in Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Fannie (Fraunfelter) Burns. Eleanor was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Hamburg. She was a graduate of Hamburg High School. Eleanor was employed as a recreation aide at Hamburg Center for 21 years, retiring in 1985. She is survived by a son, James R., husband of Sarah A., Hamburg, one grandson, Joel Bolton, York, and two great grandchildren, Lily, and Gabriel. One sister, Jean B. Burns, Hamburg, and one brother, Richard D. Burns, South Carolina, also survive her. In addition to her husband, Eleanor was predeceased by her brother, Robert J. Burns, Jr. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eleanor's honor to First Reformed United Church of Christ, 76 South 3rd Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved