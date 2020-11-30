Eleanor L. "Dolly" Beltz, 95, of Hamburg, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Cornerstone Living, New Tripoli. She was the beloved wife of James E. Beltz who died March 31, 2020. Born in Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Fannie (Fraunfelter) Burns. Eleanor was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Hamburg. She was a graduate of Hamburg High School. Eleanor was employed as a recreation aide at Hamburg Center for 21 years, retiring in 1985. She is survived by a son, James R., husband of Sarah A., Hamburg, one grandson, Joel Bolton, York, and two great grandchildren, Lily, and Gabriel. One sister, Jean B. Burns, Hamburg, and one brother, Richard D. Burns, South Carolina, also survive her. In addition to her husband, Eleanor was predeceased by her brother, Robert J. Burns, Jr. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eleanor's honor to First Reformed United Church of Christ, 76 South 3rd Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
.